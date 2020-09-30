A South Gorin, Missouri, resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 37 in Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Barbara J. Doscher, 22, was taken to the Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said Dosher's northbound car failed to yield and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Adria N. Nichols, 39, of Joplin, who was not injured.
• An Aurora resident was injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 39, about 5 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Edna D. Eisenmann, 76, was taken to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield with moderate injuries.
The southbound Eisenmann car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semitruck driven by Branden K. Stewart, 32, of Social Circle, Georgia, according to the patrol.
• Two motorists were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 1 a.m. Monday on County Road 40, about a mile north of Sarcoxie, according to the state patrol.
Melanee D. Day, 21, of Joplin, driver of the southbound vehicle, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries. Robert Pennington, 27, of Webb City, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the state patrol, the Day vehicle ran off the road, hit a bridge rail and overturned.
