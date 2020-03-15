A 16-year-old Cassville resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Farm Road 2175, about a half-mile east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the girl's eastbound pickup truck ran off the road.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:35 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60 at Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Evan C. Bates, 19, of Lockwood, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries, and Charles A. Mahoney, 46, of Springfield, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Bates was driving an eastbound car that crossed the centerline and struck Mahoney's westbound semitruck, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Lebanon, Missouri, suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:12 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 3 miles south of Jasper in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Jeremy A. Craig, 37, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage.
He was driving a northbound semitruck that ran off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pierce City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route W, about 5 miles north of Ritchey in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dakota J. Hood, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Hood was driving a northbound car that ran off the road, struck an embankment and rolled several times, throwing him from the vehicle, the patrol said.
