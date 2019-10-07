A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. Monday on Route JJ, 2 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jennie L. Leake, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Leake was driving a northbound vehicle, and was stopped and signaling to make a left turn when a vehicle driven by Kaitlyn E. Shive, 24, of Lebanon, Ohio, slid into Leake's vehicle from behind after topping a hill, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 8:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Billie J. Hutchings, 74, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
Hutchings was driving an eastbound car that collided with a vehicle driven by Alexus A. Russell, 17, of Neosho, when Russell pulled into her path, the patrol said.
• An El Dorado Springs resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 1200, about 3 miles northwest of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
Clinton E. Moore, 43, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Angela E. Pooler, 21, of Nevada, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Pooler vehicle ran off the road, and hit a utility pole and fence.
• A Little Rock, Arkansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Irwin in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Marshell D. Thomas, 44, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Patrick L. Rowlett, 38, of Little Rock, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when a southbound Rowlett vehicle ran off the road and struck a culvert.
• Two adults and a child were injured in a three-vehicle wreck about 4 p.m. Sunday on Highway 171, about 3 miles north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Shelby Steele, 27, of Branson, driver of one of the vehicles involved, and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries. Thaddeus T. Tuck, 27, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, driver of another vehicle, also was taken to Mercy Joplin with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Steele and Tuck vehicles were stopped in traffic to make a left turn, and a vehicle driven by Zachary Mason, 18, of Fayetteville, ran into the rear of the Tuck vehicle and forced it into the Steele vehicle.
