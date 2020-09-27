A Pineville resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Bear Hollow Road about a half-mile south of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Virginia K. Walker, 18, a driver of an eastbound vehicle, was taken to Mercy Hospital Bella Vista, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the Walker vehicle crossed the centerline and struck head-on a westbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Bowen, 52, also of Pineville.
• Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 37 about 3 miles south of Monett, according to the state patrol.
Jessica I. Trick, 33, of Monett, driver of a westbound vehicle, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. Crystal A. Reed, of Exeter, driver of an southbound vehicle, was taken Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said the Reed vehicle pulled into the path of the Trick vehicle.
• A Sarcoxie resident was injured in a motorcycle accident about 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Newton Road about 2 miles west of Sarcoxie, according to the patrol.
Bethany L. Keeling, 28, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Keeling was thrown off of her eastbound motorcycle when she attempted to avoid another vehicle.
• An Ozark resident was injured just before 10 a.m. Saturday in a motorcycle crash on County Road 1090 about 2 miles south of Monett, according to the patrol.
Nicole Lekander, 38, a passenger, and driver Nathan D. Pearson, 41, of Springfield, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
The patrol report stated the southbound motorcycle hit a dog and overturned, throwing off both riders.
• A Neosho resident was injured in a motorcycle accident about 8:20 a.m. Saturday on Route NN about 2 miles south of Redings Mill in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Daniel P. Haskins, 43, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Haskins' northbound motorcycle hit a deer.
