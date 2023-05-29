A Duenweg resident was injured at 2:50 p.m. Monday in a motorcycle crash on Kodiak Road, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shannon M. Front, 53, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Front's southbound motorcycle ran off the road and overturned.
• A Lamar resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Monday on Route KK, about a mile south of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Mackayla C. Rodriguez, 22, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that the northbound vehicle ran off the road and came to a halt next to a creek.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about a mile east of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Kylee M. Morris, 22, of Carthage, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. A year-old child in the Morris vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Lin Lin, 39, of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, driver of the other eastbound vehicle involved, went to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injures.
The Lin vehicle stopped in the left lane of the highway after hitting a deer and was struck from the rear by the Morris vehicle, according to the state patrol.
