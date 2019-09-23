Two people were injured at 8:30 a.m. Monday in a two-vehicle collision on Country Road 190, about 4 miles north of Duenweg, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Kayla M. Myers, 26, of Joplin, and her passenger, Mason D. Dardenne, 18, of Carterville, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, William R. Spencer, 33, of Marshfield, was not injured.
The patrol reported that Spencer was southbound on County Road 190 and collided with the car driven by Myers.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle crash at 4:33 p.m. Sunday on Reddings Road, a mile east of Joplin, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Dustin D. Kunce, 24, of Livingston, Tennessee, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries. A 15-year-old girl from Webb City went to Freeman with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Kunce failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
• A Pineville woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 1:35 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 90, about 5 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Claudia J. Graves, 78, was taken take by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that Graves ran off the right side of the road, and her vehicle struck a fence.
• Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles north of Eagle Rock in Barry County.
Passengers Alexia J. Belisle, 23, of Golden, and Madison R. Boyd, 17, of Shell Knob, were taken to Mercy Hospital, Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that the vehicle driven by Lucio Moreno, 19, of Cassville, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a rock and a tree.
