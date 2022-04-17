A Golden City resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Route V, 5 miles northwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jacob L. Wilson, 20, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
According to the state patrol, Wilson's westbound pickup truck ran off the road into a ditch and overturned.
• Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Saturday on Highway 66 at South Tri-State Road, a half-mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Mary E. Outt, 63, and a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Outt vehicle, both of Webb City, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said a southbound vehicle driven by a juvenile attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 66 and struck the westbound Outt vehicle.
• A Rogers, Arkansas, resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 2:35 a.m. Saturday on Highway 86, about 3 miles west of Newtonia in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Kelya A. Hernandez, 23, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries after her pickup truck ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, according to the state patrol.
• Two area residents were injured in a motorcycle crash about 10:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 171, about 2 miles north of Asbury in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Myles N. Nothnagel, 31, of Joplin, and passenger Dorian R. Minor, 32, of Jasper, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The southbound motorcycle ran off the road and into a ditch, throwing the two off, according to the state patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.