A Monett man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Farm Road 2125, 3 miles east of Butterfield in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher Kessinger, 43, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Kessinger was westbound on a motorcycle when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a fence, the patrol reported.
• A Shell Knob woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 39 in Shell Knob, the state patrol said.
Driver Haylie Rickard, 19, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. The other driver was a 16-year-old male from Pierce City. The patrol has a policy to withhold the identity of juveniles.
Rickard was northbound but waiting to make a left turn when her vehicle was hit from behind by the juvenile's car, the patrol reported.
• A Chillicothe woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 5 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Route 66, 3 miles west of Joplin, the state patrol said.
Roseanna Ralston, 30, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries. She was a passenger in a car driven by Chad N. Scantlin, 24, of Galena, Kansas.
The patrol said Scantlin's vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• A Cressey, California, woman received minor injuries in a one-car crash at 11:05 a.m. Saturday on Route O at the Interstate 44 on-ramp, 11 miles east of Mount Vernon, the state patrol said.
Flojean Fenech, 81, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
The patrol said the driver, Joseph G. Sanchez, 91, also of Cressey, fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the road into a field.
• A Grove, Oklahoma, man was injured in a collision at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on Route E, 1 mile east of Lanagan in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
One driver, Flores Martinez Diego, 32, was taken by ambulance to Grove Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
The other driver, Richard D. Turner, 55, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was pulling a load of kayaks on a trailer when a kayak came loose and swung into traffic, striking the car driven by Diego, the patrol reported.
• A Rocky Comfort motorcyclist was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 10:45 a.m. Saturday on Route C, 3 miles east of Goodman, the state patrol said.
Nathan W. Sanders, 20, suffered minor injuries and was taken by private car to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Sanders failed to negotiate a curve and skidded, the patrol said, and the motorcycle overturned and slid off the right side of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.