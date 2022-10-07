A Jasper man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:34 a.m. Friday on Joplin Street, south of Carl Junction.
Cody W. Goucher, 43, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Goucher was southbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck two utility poles and overturned, according to the patrol.
• A Monett motorcyclist was injured in a crash at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on Farm Road 2022, about 2 miles southwest of Monett, according to the state patrol.
Gary White, 62, was treated for the minor injuries at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
The patrol said White was westbound when he struck a dog in the road.
• Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49 in Newton County, the patrol reported.
Driver Trey D. Ingram, 34, and passenger, Jayma White, 25, both of Miami, Oklahoma, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the southbound motorcycle swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, and the driver lost control, the bike overturned and slid off the highway.
• A South Dakota man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 5:05 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, west of Farm Road 2150, about 4 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County.
Carson Kuyper, 62, Chancellor, South Dakota, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Kuyper was westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail, the patrol reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.