A Texas resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Route NN, 12 miles east of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gorey Ragston, 32, Brenham, Texas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the eastbound vehicle skidded off the right side of the road and hit an embankment.
• Two Galena, Kansas, residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 10 p.m. Friday on Highway 86, about 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Breyanna R. Lansaw, 26, driver of the westbound vehicle, and passenger Danielle M. Rountree,35, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious and moderate injuries, respectively.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when the vehicle ran off the road, overturned, and hit a sign and a fence.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 10 p.m. Friday on County Road 180, about 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Bobby J. Miller, 52, and Nicole D. Miller, 36, were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when the southbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.