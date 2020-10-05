Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tammy K. Richardson, 49, of Aurora, and Nancy J. Paul, 71, of Neosho, both were taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said the northbound Paul vehicle failed to yield and pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Ralph D. Richardson, 51, of Aurora.
• A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Lawrence County Road 1010, about 5 miles east of Sarcoxie, the highway patrol reported.
Thelma J. Creed, 84, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said a westbound vehicle driven by Charles F. Creed, 78, of Sarcoxie, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by James D. Howard, 56, of Wentworth.
• Seven people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86 about 3 miles west of Fairview in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Tucker D. Engleman, 17, of Stella, driver of one of the vehicles, was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. Two male juvenile passengers in the vehicle, both age 15, were injured. A juvenile from Fairview with unknown injuries was transported to Freeman West. A juvenile from Ritchey with moderate injuries was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Herminia L. Cabrera, 47, of Green Forest, Arkansas, driver of the other vehicle, was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, Roberto Lopez, 41, of Green Forest, and Cirilo Sandoval, 59, of Berryville, Arkansas, were taken to Mercy with minor injuries. Another passenger, Antonio Flores-Sanchez, 48, of Green Forest, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
The patrol said the westbound Engleman vehicle crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Cabrera vehicle nearly head-on.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a one-car accident at 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Highway 171, about 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Braylee E. Vasquez, 27, driver of the car, was taken to Freeman West with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound car struck a deer in the roadway.
