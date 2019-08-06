A 38-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty Monday to a violation of the state's sex offender registration law and received a suspended sentence and probation.
Shawn A. Roach pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing an unrelated felony count of possession of a controlled substance and calling for a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed Roach two years for the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Roach was convicted in 2007 of second-degree statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl in Neosho and is required by state law to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the registration violation charge in December of last year states that when he registered with the sheriff's office in October 2018, he provided an address on North Missouri Avenue in Joplin. But an investigator with the sheriff's office learned in December that he actually had moved out of that address by August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.