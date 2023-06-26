A convicted sex offender from Carthage was granted suspended sentences when he pleaded guilty Monday to a registration violation and stolen vehicle charges.
Nathaniel C. Norris, 30, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender, first-degree vehicle tampering and a misdemeanor offense of driving while his license was revoked in a plea deal calling for suspended sentences and a fine.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Norris four years on the registration and tampering convictions, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge also fined Norris $300 on the driving offense.
The registration violation charge was filed in June 2022 after a detective with the Jasper County sheriff's office went looking for him in connection with a stolen motorcycle report and learned that he had not been seen for two weeks at his registered address on Chestnut Avenue in Carthage.
Norris was convicted of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor in 1993 and is required to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides. A second registration violation filed on him in October was dismissed under the terms of his plea deal.
The tampering and driving while revoked convictions stem from a motorcycle crash Sept. 2 on Lincoln Road in Jasper County. Norris was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The charges were filed when a state trooper learned that the motorcycle was reported stolen two months previously in Carthage and that Norris' driver's license had been revoked.
