A convicted sex offender living in Joplin was granted probation when he pleaded guilty this month to failing to reside at the residence he had registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Justin D. Collins, 29, pleaded guilty April 17 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a sex offender registration violation in a plea deal dismissing a second count of the same offense and calling for a suspended two-year sentence. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and placed Collins on supervised probation for five years.
Collins was convicted in 2009 in Jasper County for statutory rape of a 15-year-old child and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office of the county in which he resides.
A probable-cause affidavit states that an investigator checking up on Collins' compliance with the law on Feb. 14 checked the defendant's phone and discovered that he had a social media account that he had failed to register with the sheriff's office. The investigator also learned that Collins actually had been staying at an address in Springfield, according to the affidavit.
