A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to living in a tent in the backyard of a residence on West Fourth Street in Joplin without having updated his address with the Jasper County sheriff's office as required by law.
Patrick L. Keough, 54, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence and probation. Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea arrangement, granted Keough a four-year suspended sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.
Keough, who was convicted in 2006 of raping a woman, was arrested on the registration charge in January 2022 when a police officer checked out a report that he was staying in tent in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street learned that he was out of compliance with the state's sex offender registration law.
The law required Keough to renew his registration every 90 days, but he had not done so for seven months during which time he had been living in some woods and then at the address on West Fourth, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
