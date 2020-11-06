A 33-year-old Joplin man pleaded guilty this week to failing to register as a sex offender and will be sentenced Nov. 16.
Christopher A. Fargo changed his plea to guilty on the charge Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea change and set the defendant's sentencing date.
Fargo, who is listed as homeless on court documents, was in the Joplin City Jail on another charge in October 2019 when a police officer, who'd had prior contact with him the previous month and knew that he had been convicted in 2009 of a sex offense in Oklahoma, checked to see if he had registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department as the officer had advised him to do so at the time. When the officer learned that he had not registered with the sheriff's office, the officer contacted him at the jail, and he was charged with violation of the state's sex offender registration law.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Fargo, who told police he had been living in Missouri for about four years, was convicted 11 years ago of raping a 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma.
