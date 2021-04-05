A 30-year-old convicted sex offender living near Joplin pleaded guilty Monday to violating registration and lifetime supervision requirements.
Roger L. Horn pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender in a plea deal that would dismiss a second registration violation he was facing.
Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing on June 21.
Horn was convicted of statutory rape in 2012 in Clinton and is required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides, according to court records.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he violated the state's sex offender registration law by not updating his registration to include a Facebook social media identity he purportedly had been using since May 2019. A second affidavit states that he violated a lifetime supervision requirement by failing in 2019 to charge a GPS bracelet he is required to wear and failing to have the unit replaced.
At the time the second affidavit was filed in November 2019, the document alleged that his whereabouts were unknown.
