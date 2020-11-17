A Jasper County judge assessed a homeless man four years in prison this week for failing to register with the local sheriff's office as a convicted sex offender.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed 33-year-old Christopher A. Fargo the prison term at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The defendant, who 11 years ago was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to the registration violation Nov. 2.
The judge ordered that the four-year term run concurrently with sentences Fargo will be serving on prior convictions for burglary and possession of a controlled substance stemming from a January 2019 arrest in Joplin. The probation he received on those convictions was revoked Nov. 4 in light of his plea in the registration case. He will be serving two seven-year sentences in that case.
Fargo was in the Joplin City Jail on another charge in October 2019 when a police officer, who had prior contact with him and knew him to be a convicted sex offender, checked to see if he had registered with the sheriff's office as the police officer had advised him to do. When the officer learned that he had not registered, he was charged with the violation.
