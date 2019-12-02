A Sarcoxie man pleaded guilty Monday to violating state law prohibiting his presence as a convicted sex offender at or near a public swimming pool.
Kalob A. Weaver, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and sentenced Weaver to four years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Weaver was arrested July 21, 2018, after the manager of the Sarcoxie city pool contacted police about his presence at the pool. A probable-cause affidavit states that the pool manager was aware at the time that Weaver was a registered sex offender and was not supposed to be there.
The affidavit states that the defendant sexually assaulted a preschool-age child in 2008 in Colorado and was convicted of the offense.
