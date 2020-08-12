A convicted Joplin sex offender received a suspended sentence when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony registration violation.
William J. Peterson, 39, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class D felony count of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of the offense and allowing a suspended sentence and probation.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Peterson five years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
A probable-cause affidavit states that police contacted Peterson in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2019, at Ewart Park in Joplin and discovered that he was a convicted sex offender who had not registered with the sheriff's office in Jasper County. Peterson purportedly told police that he had not registered because he was homeless and did not realize that he could register under those circumstances.
The defendant had last registered with the Newton County sheriff's office in July 2019, according to the affidavit. Joplin police arrested him just five days earlier, accusing him of trespassing and failure to register as a sex offender, and he had failed to register upon release from jail, according to the affidavit.
Peterson was convicted in 1998 in Florida of attempted sexual battery and kidnapping of a child and is required by Missouri law to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.
