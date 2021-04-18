A convicted sex offender living in Joplin pleaded guilty this past week to registration and residency violations and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Shawn A. Roach, 39, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to failure to register as a sex offender and to being a prior offender living within 1,000 feet of a school.
Roach was convicted of a 2007 statutory rape in Neosho when he was 25 years old and is required to register his address and other information with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides. He also is prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school or day care center.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in January of this year states that he was found to be living at 521 N. Byers Ave., an address he had failed to provide the sheriff's office and which was within 490 feet of an elementary school.
