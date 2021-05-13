A convicted sex offender residing in Joplin has been ordered to stand trial on felony weapon, registration and drunken driving offenses.
John W. Copple, 50, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to register as a sex offender and driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of driving while his license was revoked. A fourth felony count of third-degree domestic assault was dismissed due to the victim not wishing to pursue prosecution.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Copple's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for June 16.
The firearm, domestic assault and registration charges stem from an incident Feb. 6 at 709 S. Sergeant Ave. in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that police responded to a report of gunshots at the location and determined that Copple, a convicted felon and registered sex offender, was drunk and had fired a revolver in the yard.
The affidavit alleged that he got mad at his girlfriend and threw her cellphone at her, breaking it against a wall. He then allegedly chased her down and started hitting her in the face.
Copple, who was convicted of statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2000, was registered as living in Braymer but purportedly was actually residing at 709 S. Sergeant Ave. at the time.
The drunken driving charges pertain to an arrest April 30 by Jasper County sheriff's deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.