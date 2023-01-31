The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a Joplin man's sex offender registration charge Tuesday in light of the defendant having brought himself into compliance with state law governing the reporting of his address.
Shawn P. Jenson, 41, had been facing the charge of failure to register as a sex offender since an arrest Aug. 26, 2021, after a traffic stop on an on-ramp of Missouri Highway 249 at East Seventh Street.
A sheriff's deputy stopped a car Jenson was driving when he drove onto the shoulder of the street to pass another vehicle and make a right turn, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The deputy learned that Jenson's driver's license was suspended and that he was a registered sex offender convicted in 2010 of child molestation in Greene County.
The affidavit states that Jenson told the deputy that he was residing at Watered Gardens in Joplin. But a check with the shelter showed that he had not been there for about three months and had failed to notify the Jasper County Sheriff's Department of a change in address, the affidavit alleged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.