Joplin police arrested a man Saturday on a sodomy charge following a report of a sexual assault at warming center for the homeless.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded to a call Saturday morning from the warming center at 415 W. Junge Blvd.
A 36-year-old woman told officers that she was asleep at the center and was awakened by a man groping her. Davis said the accused, Keanan K. George, 24, of Joplin, was still at the center when officers arrived and was arrested.
George, who was charged with second-degree sodomy, made an initial appearance Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court and entered a plea of not guilty.
