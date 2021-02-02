A woman from Urbana reported being sexually assaulted Friday night inside a vehicle in a parking lot in Joplin's hotel district on South Range Line Road.
Cpl. Isaac Costley of the Joplin Police Department said the 45-year-old woman told police that she agreed to meet a man in Joplin whom she came to know through Facebook, and they had consensual sex in a vehicle in the hotel district. But he then forced an act of sodomy on her against her will and fled in his vehicle, she told police.
Costley said the report remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made.
