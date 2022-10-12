A 29-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted Tuesday morning by a man she met in the downtown area of Joplin.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the woman, who was taken to Freeman Hospital West for a sexual assault examination, told police that she was approached downtown by a man who asked if she had any marijuana.

The woman told police she accompanied him to a vacant house to smoke some pot, where he sexually assaulted her, according to Stump.

The woman did not know the man's name, and the matter remained under investigation Wednesday without an arrest having been made.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.