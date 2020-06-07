A 30-year-old Shell Knob man died in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route YY in Shell Knob in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lawrence D. McKee was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barry County coroner.
According to the patrol, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary D. Allison, of Olathe, Kansas, made left turn onto Route YY and was hit in the side by the side of McKee's eastbound vehicle, which then ran off the road and struck several trees. McKee was thrown out of the vehicle, according to the patrol.
• Two Diamond residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 59, about 2 miles south of Diamond in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Jose G. Ruiz, 58, and Marta Soto, 57, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old ran into the rear of the Ruiz vehicle.
• A Webb City man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Zora Street Road about a mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Darryl W. Collins, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol reported the eastbound Collins vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree and a house.
• Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Southeast 100 Lane, about 2 miles northeast of Golden City in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Nahed S. Gonzalez, 17, and a 15-year-old, both of Golden City and occupants in a northbound vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Lockwood, were taken to Cox Lamar Hospital with moderate and minor injuries, respectively.
According to the patrol, the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
