GALENA, Kan. — A shooting incident Sunday afternoon that left a father and son dead at a near Galena, Kansas, has been deemed a murder-suicide.
Emergency medical assistance and Cherokee County deputies were summoned about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a residence near Galena, where they found both Danny Allen Pennock, 50, and Danny Wayne Pennock, 77, dead at the scene.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that a preliminary investigation determined that the father and son had been arguing when the son retrieved a firearm and shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
Two women who reside at the address were not injured in the shooting, the sheriff said.
The matter remained under investigation Monday by the sheriff's office, Baxter Springs police, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting initially.
