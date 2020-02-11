GIRARD, Kan. — A man summoned to be interviewed Tuesday morning regarding a criminal investigation is believed to have sliced his own neck with a razor blade inside a restroom in the lobby of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Danny Smith said in a news release that the man was discovered about 9:30 a.m. and that medical assistance and an ambulance were called to the scene. He was taken to the Girard Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition later in the day.
The news release said the man, whose name was being withheld, was one of two people being interviewed by a deputy in a criminal investigation and was awaiting his turn in the lobby when he apparently entered the restroom and cut his own neck. When the deputy came to the lobby to get him for the interview, he was no longer there. He was found unconscious in the restroom.
A razor blade was found with him, and video footage of the lobby showed that he had entered the restroom about 30 minutes earlier.
