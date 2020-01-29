A sheriff's posse on horseback Wednesday found the body of a missing Jasper County man whose death is believed to be related to health issues he had been experiencing.
Capt. Derek Walrod of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department said the body of Chad Highfill, 45, was located in a field near Missouri Highway 96 and County Lane 96. Walrod said the sheriff's office began looking for Highfill on Tuesday after he had been reported missing. The search was called off after sunset.
"We resumed again this morning, and our posse on horses found him (dead) about 200 yards from his residence in a field," Walrod said.
He said there were no signs of foul play and that no autopsy was ordered because of Highfill's known medical issues.
