A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon in Carterville ended when the driver carjacked a second vehicle, crashed it and shot at Jasper County deputies before shooting and killing himself.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the 27-year-old man who was killed in the incident as Jay Hicks, of Webb City.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release that the pursuit began about 2:20 p.m. Saturday when Carterville police tried to pull over a Hummer that had been reported stolen. The suspect crashed the Hummer a short time later, got out and ran up to a residence, where he accosted a man and took his car keys and vehicle and fled westbound on Missouri Highway 171, the sheriff said.
Jasper County deputies joined in the pursuit as the suspect entered the roundabout at Stone's Corner, driving in the wrong direction and causing several collisions before heading back east and crashing the car at the intersection of 171 and Prairie Flower Road. The sheriff said the suspect fled the crash site on foot and tried to hide under a semi-truck parked in the lot of a nearby business.
As officers began to surround him, he fired one shot with a gun before shooting a second time and inflicting a fatal wound on himself, the sheriff said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting in which no police or deputies were injured.
