A Joplin man is being held on charges that he raped and sodomized a 9-year-old girl.
Michael S. Schmitt, 62, was taken into custody Wednesday when investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant on his residence in connection with alleged acts perpetrated on the girl over the course of the past year in Webb City and rural Jasper County.
Schmitt is being held without bond at the Jasper County Jail on charges of first-degree statutory rape of a child younger than 12 years old, statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography.
Capt. Derek Walrod of the sheriff's office said the investigation of Schmitt is ongoing, with the possibility that additional charges could be sought involving other victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.