BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A 44-year-old man is being held on drug and firearm charges after Cherokee County deputies seized methamphetamine and firearms during a raid Monday morning of his home near Baxter Springs.
Jason Tessman was arrested after serving of a search warrant at his home.
The search purportedly turned up an undisclosed amount of meth and some firearms, and Tessman remained in custody Tuesday at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of possession of the drug with intent to distribute, criminal possession of firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
