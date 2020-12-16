MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Aurora man received some shock incarceration time when he pleaded guilty this week to a felony assault charge stemming from a road rage incident in 2017.
Randy J. White, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of first-degree assault and calling for a five-year sentence under the state's shock incarceration program. Judge Jack Goodman assessed White the agreed-upon term with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
White was accused of assaulting a man and woman on July 14, 2017, on Highland Street in Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that the other man got angry with White when he drove his truck in a manner that caused rocks to strike the other man's vehicle. White purportedly got out of his truck and was choking the other man when a woman tried to intervene, and White punched her in the side of the head, knocking her unconscious, according to the affidavit.
He then purportedly struck the man with his truck as he was leaving the scene.
