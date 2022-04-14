NEVADA, Mo. — A 44-year-old woman from Nevada was sentenced to the state's shock incarceration program this week when she pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine.
Dawn M. Hopper changed her plea to guilty Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in accordance with a plea agreement limiting the sentence she might receive to nine years and calling for shock time in prison.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hopper the underlying nine-year sentence with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program at the Institutional Treatment Center. The court will review her case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The conviction stems from the delivery of a package July 8 to an address on North Elm Street in Nevada. Homeland Security Investigations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement had notified Nevada police that a package containing methamphetamine was on its way to that address from California, and police surveillance of the address was established in advance.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Hopper was observed taking possession of the package and retreating back inside. A search warrant was served there a short time later and the package containing a bag of meth stuffed inside a jar of peanut butter was recovered beneath a coffee table at the residence.
The affidavit states that the bag contained 115 grams of meth.
