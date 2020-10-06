NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Granby man was granted a suspended sentence and some shock time in jail when he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in a burglary and robbery case.
Jason A. Duncan, 35, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a felony count of property damage in a plea deal dismissing first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action counts that he was facing and calling for a suspended sentence with shock time in jail.
Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed Duncan four years for the conviction with execution of the prison term suspended and the defendant to serve one year in jail instead. Duncan also will be required to submit to a drug treatment program once he has served the jail time.
The defendant was accused of breaking into the residence of Richard Rawlins on Route HH southeast of Neosho on Sept. 3, 2019, and sideswiping the victim's truck with his car trying to flee the scene when Rawlins arrived home while the burglary was in progress.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Duncan shot at Rawlins when Rawlins chased him and twice struck the victim's truck with his car. One of the shots struck the driver's side rearview mirror of Rawlins' truck. The defendant eventually crashed his car and fled on foot prior to being located and arrested by Newton County deputies, who found some cash, coins and a backpack believed to have been taken from Rawlins' home inside the car Duncan purportedly abandoned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.