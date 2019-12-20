A judge assessed a 27-year-old defendant shock time in prison Thursday when he pleaded guilty to two felony counts related to a shooting incident Oct. 18 in Joplin.
Kody D. Rector, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in a plea agreement calling for sentencing under the state's shock incarceration program.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Rector to 15 years on the weapon count and four years for resisting arrest with the terms to run concurrently and be served in the shock incarceration program at the Institutional Treatment Center. The court is to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.
Rector was driving a Dodge Caliber that a Joplin police officer spotted southbound on Moffet Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on Oct. 18 just after a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Third Street and Byers Avenue. A police pursuit of the vehicle ensued during which Rector exceeded posted speed limits, drove on both sides of the road and ran stop signs before finally coming to a stop, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The police officer spotted shell casings in plain view on the floor of the vehicle. But no gun was turned up until officers back tracked along the route of the pursuit and found a 9 mm pistol with a broken magazine and unspent rounds on the ground at the intersection of Sixth Street and Byers Avenue. The affidavit states that it appeared to the officers that the gun had been thrown from the vehicle and broke into pieces when it struck the curb.
