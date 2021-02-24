A 16-year-old boy who accidentally shot a Joplin girl in the leg with a handgun Sunday afternoon was detained on a warrant issued for another matter and referred to juvenile authorities, according to police.
Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers were called to Freeman Hospital West on Sunday concerning a 17-year-old girl requiring treatment for a gunshot wound to her lower leg.
Davis said an investigation of the matter determined that she had been shot accidentally by a 16-year-old boy on North Street. The teens told police that the gun accidentally discharged as the boy was handling it, he said.
