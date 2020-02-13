The Jasper County Sheriff's Department was investigating a shooting reported Thursday afternoon at a residence on County Road 270.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release that deputies were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to the home, where they located a shooting victim who was transported to Mercy Hospital Joplin with an injury not deemed life-threatening. The name of the person shot was being withheld while the shooting remained under investigation.
The news release stated that the people involved in the shooting were acquainted and are being interviewed by investigators. No arrests had been reported by Thursday night.
