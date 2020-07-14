A man found lying outside the emergency room of Mercy Hospital Joplin late Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound to his leg claimed not to know where or how he had been shot, according to Joplin police.
Police were called to the hospital after Richard P.B. Bettes, 23, of Joplin, was taken into the emergency room and admitted to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot to his knee.
Capt. Will Davis said Bettes told police that he had been shot earlier that day but claimed not to know where the shooting took place or who shot him.
