Aaron Birdsong waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges filed after he purportedly shot his girlfriend in the foot with a sawed-off shotgun by accident Dec. 7 in Joplin.
Birdsong, 28, of Joplin, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 16.
Police were called to the former Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road regarding an injured woman who had been taken to Freeman Hospital West. The investigation determined that the woman, who was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to her foot, had suffered the injury at the motel when her boyfriend mishandled a double-barreled, sawed-off shotgun, causing it to discharge.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Birdsong was removing a jacket from a backpack when the shotgun inside the backpack discharged. The document states that the barrels of the gun had been cut down to 10.75 inches in violation of state law.
Police have not released the name of the victim in the case.
