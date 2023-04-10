A shoplifting incident Saturday night at Northpark Mall in Joplin escalated into a robbery case when the suspect purportedly displayed what appeared to be the handle of a gun while leaving the store.
Police Capt. William Davis said a male suspect was observed concealing a pair of shoes in a backpack at the J.C. Penney store.
When confronted by a store employee as he tried to leave without paying for the shoes, he reached inside the backpack and grabbed what appeared to the employee to be the handle of a firearm, Davis said. The employee backed off and the suspect got away, Davis said.
The incident remained under investigation Monday as a possible armed robbery with no arrest made as yet.
