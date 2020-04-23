A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man was taken into custody in Oklahoma after an alleged shoplifting incident Wednesday at a store in Joplin during which he avoided being detained by acting as if he was armed.
Joshua B. Mayberry, 27, was located and arrested by Ottawa County sheriff's deputies following the incident at Academy Sports and Outdoors at 1717 S. Range Line Road in Joplin.
A charge of first-degree robbery was filed against the suspect Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Mayberry was observed by store employees stuffing various items in a duffel bag before heading out of the business without paying for them.
A male employee confronted him about the matter as he passed the last point of purchase, and Mayberry allegedly lifted his shirt and grabbed at his waistband while warning the employee: "Don't do it, man. It's not worth it. Just let me go." The employee backed off out of a concern that he had a gun, according to the affidavit.
The document states that the suspect was observed getting into a red Honda Civic, the license plate number of which was passed on to Oklahoma authorities when the plate checked to a vehicle owner in Commerce, Oklahoma. A Joplin police officer was able to identify the suspect comparing a photo provided by Ottawa County deputies with store surveillance video of the suspect, and Mayberry was taken into custody in Oklahoma on suspicion of receiving stolen property, according to the affidavit.
