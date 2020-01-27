Police are investigating a shoplifting incident Friday at a Walmart store in Joplin as a robbery because the suspect purportedly pulled out a knife when a store employee tried to stop him.
Cpl. Ben Cooper of the Joplin Police Department said a man who failed to pay for a flashlight that he took from the store pulled the knife on the employee and then dropped it and fled on foot in the 7:30 p.m. incident at the Walmart on Range Line Road.
The incident remained under investigation Monday without an arrest having been made.
