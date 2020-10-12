Joplin police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting of a residence Sunday night in the 700 block of South Sergeant Avenue.
Capt. Will Davis, of the Joplin Police Department, said someone in a white car is believed to have fired several shots about 10:50 p.m. at a house occupied by two adults at the time.
The occupants were not injured, Davis said. Officers found some casings in the street and five bullet holes on the south side of the house, he said.
The incident remained under investigation Monday without any arrest having been made.
