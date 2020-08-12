Joplin police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon in which shots were fired at a residence in the 1000 block of East North Street.

Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers responded to a report of shots fired at 3:29 p.m. and found two bullet holes in the exterior of a residence occupied at the time by three adults and three children. No injuries were reported, he said.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made.

