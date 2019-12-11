COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County deputy's attempt to stop a vehicle Tuesday night purportedly prompted a hijacking of the vehicle by a passenger with warrants and a vehicle pursuit into Oklahoma, ending with the arrest of the fleeing suspect.
Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a news release that the attempted traffic stop of a pickup truck took place about 9 p.m. on Highway 166 south of Kansas Highway 26. As the driver of the truck pulled over, he was forced out of the vehicle by the passenger, who then sped off with the deputy in pursuit.
The driver later told deputies that he did not know his passenger and was simply giving him a ride to a gas station when the incident took place. He said the passenger reached into his backpack when the deputy pulled them over, and told him he had warrants and forced him out of the truck.
The suspect fled west on Interstate 44 drawing the attention of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which stopped and arrested him a short time later. Joseph J. Shipp, 41, of Sikeston, Missouri, was taken to the Craig County Jail in Oklahoma, where charges related to the pursuit were anticipated.
Groves said Shipp is facing charges of robbery, theft, battery, fleeing law enforcement and driving while revoked in Kansas as well as an outstanding felony warrant issued in Arkansas. The sheriff said the handgun the driver of the vehicle feared Shipp might have in his backpack turned out to be a BB gun.
