Police announced in a news release Tuesday that a Carl Junction woman injured in a traffic accident Sunday on the north side of Joplin later died at the hospital where she was taken.
Rebecca McAllister, 48, was the driver and lone occupant of a westbound Nissan Sentra that ran off Missouri Highway 171 at St. Louis Avenue at 3:04 a.m. Sunday and struck the support pole of a stoplight. Police, city firefighters and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday by the Joplin Police Department major crash team.
