Officials with a Joplin car dealership learned Thursday night that six new cars had been stolen from their lot.
Police Capt. Will Davis said the Roper Kia dealership at 320 N. Hodgson Road reported the theft of five 2021 Kia Sportages and one 2021 Kia Sedona.
Davis said the thefts came to light when a Jasper police officer called the dealership to report having stopped someone who was driving one of the cars and did not appear to be authorized to do so.
