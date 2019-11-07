Several sex offenders in Southwest Missouri have been arrested by the Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service over the past month.
The task force, according to a news release, was able to arrest several in cases in Jasper and Lawrence counties over the last few weeks.
Adam Ray Lee, of Aurora, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Missouri on Oct. 2 and accused of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography. Lee allegedly drove to Kentucky in June 2019 to meet with a 15-year-old girl he met online, and then brought her to Aurora and molested her. according to the indictment.
The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force investigated the case, and Lee was arrested by the Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 31.
A group of four in Lawrence County was charged in September with multiple crimes, including first-degree rape and kidnapping or conspiracy to commit rape. James Maggard, Wanda Maggard, Donnie Willis and David Arnold all face charges of drugging, kidnapping, raping and conspiring to rape a 20-year-old.
The charges stem from an Aug. 21 assault of a woman near Everton. The task force began searching for the offenders in early October and made arrests over the course of the month. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated the criminal case.
Daniel Chavez was charged in September with several counts of first-degree child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy and other sex offenses, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Chavez is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile girl multiple times.
The federal investigators began looking for Chavez in early October and were able to track him through Texas and Missouri. He was arrested in Joplin by fugitive investigators on Oct. 4. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department investigated the criminal case.
